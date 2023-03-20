Man, 23, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor

A 23-year-old man from Gloucester County was shot to death in Camden over the weekend, authorities said.

Naseer Bryant, of Sicklerville, was killed in the shooting, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

On Friday, March 17, at approximately 10:54 p.m., Camden County Police Department officers responded to the 1300 block of Fairview Street in Camden for a report of a person shot. Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at approximately 11:16 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Dons of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 916-9292 and Detective Andrew Einstein of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 682-1309. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

