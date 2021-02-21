Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Camden Daily Voice
Camden Daily Voice

KNOW ANYTHING? Camden Man, 44, Killed In Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Jimel Quann
Jimel Quann Photo Credit: Jimel Quann

A 44-year-old Camden man was shot dead in an early-morning shooting Sunday, authorities said.

Jimel Quann was found with a gunshot wound shortly after midnight on the 200 block of Marlton Pike, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

Quann was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m., authorities said.

Detectives continue to investigate the homicide and ask for anyone with information that could help the case to please contact Det. Elvin Nunez at 856-571-3421 or Camden County Metro Det. Shawn Donlon at 856-757-7042. 

Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

