Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jeep Careens Through 2 NJ Yards Before Landing In Backyard Pool

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
A Jeep landed in a backyard pool after crashing and plowing through two backyards Monday in Gloucester Township.
A Jeep landed in a backyard pool after crashing and plowing through two backyards Monday in Gloucester Township. Photo Credit: Gloucester Township PD

A Jeep landed in a backyard pool after crashing and plowing through two backyards Monday in Gloucester Township.

The car was heading north on Roosevelt Avenue when it hit a parked vehicle, left the road and went through two backyards into the in-ground pool around 12:40 p.m. Monday, local police said.

The driver self-extricated prior to the arrival of emergency services and suffered minor injuries.

Gloucester Twp. Engine 88 responded to the crash along with EMS. 

Camden County Office of Emergency Management and Gloucester Township Office of Emergency Management responded as well for Haz-Mat concerns.

The crash is under investigation by the Gloucester Township Police Traffic Safety Unit.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has any information related to it please contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or our GTPD Anonymous Tip Line at 856-842-5560. 

To send an anonymous tip via text message to GTPD please text the keyword “TIPGLOTWPPD” and your tip message to 888777. You may also access our anonymous web tip page at http://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5170177

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.