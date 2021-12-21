Gunman Nabbed In Camden Shooting That Killed Teen: Authorities

A Camden man wanted on murder charges was captured by members of the U.S Marshals Service in Pine Hill, authorities said Tuesday.

Jihad Williams, 24, is accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy on Dec. 12, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

The boy was rushed to Cooper Hospital after being shot on the 2100 block of Sewell Street around 8:20 p.m., and died about an hour later, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Williams was identified as a suspect and charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, authorities said.

He was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

