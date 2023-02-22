Fatal Shooting Investigated In Gloucester Township

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed early Wednesday, Feb 22 in Camden County, authorities said.

At approximately 3:05 a.m., the Gloucester Township Police Department received a 911 call for a person shot at the 800 block of the North Black Horse Pike, according to the Camden County prosecutor.

The victim was identified as Tarik Green of Millville. Green was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Stratford, and pronounced dead at 4:43 a.m., Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Kyrus Ingalls at (609) 575-6069, and Gloucester Township Police Department Detective Joseph Eden at 609-917-0648. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.