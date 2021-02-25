Fatal Route 70 Crash In Camden County

First responders were called on a report of a possible fatal crash in Camden County, authorities said.

The call came in about 4 p.m. regarding a major crash at state Route 70 and South Harvard Avenue in Cherry Hill, according to initial reports.

One person was reported dead at the scene of the crash, according to an unconfirmed report.

Cherry Hill police had closed down the roadways for investigators.

This is a developing news story.

