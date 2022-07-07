Family Left Homeless By Fire In South Jersey

A family was left homeless after a fire gutted their home in Camden County, authorities said.

On Thursday, July 7 at 6:29 a.m., Gloucester Township police responded to Lillian Place in the Glendora Section for a report of a dwelling fire.

Arriving officers found heavy smoke conditions coming from the home. As Gloucester Township Fire Departments were arriving, officers ensured that the residents were evacuated.

Gloucester Township Fire Departments Chews Landing Fire Department 82, Erial Fire Department 86, and Gloucester Township Squad 88 along with Runnemede, Bellmawr, Somerdale and Magnolia Fire Departments arrived on location and quickly gained control of the fire.

The home was occupied by four adults and two children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the damage the home sustained. Assistance was provided by the Red Cross.

At this time the fire does not appear to be suspicious, authorities said.

It is being investigated by the Gloucester Township Police Department Investigations Bureau, Gloucester Township Fire Department Station 82 and the Camden County Fire Marshal.

