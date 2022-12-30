Family Feud Turns Deadly When Son Kills Dad In Camden County: Prosecutor

A 44-year-old Camden County man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in his 75-year-old dad's death after an argument took a heated turn overnight, authorities said.

Joseph Mastranduono Sr. was found unresponsive at a home on Kresson Court in Winslow Township around 3:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. He was pronounced dead at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital.

Joseph Mastranduono Jr. was subsequently charged with first degree Aggravated Manslaughter. He was hospitalized, and will be transported to Camden County Correctional Facility upon release.

