A car overturned closing all lanes of Interstate 295 in Camden County, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Monday, April 17 on I-295 northbound South of Exit 30 - Warwick Road in Lawnside, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.

An unconfirmed report said a motorist was trapped in the wreckage.

All lanes were closed for an investigation as of 2:30 p.m., nj511.org reported.

