Camden Pair Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Philadelphia Man

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man, authorities said.

Anthony T. Shields, 20, and Jony Ramos, 21, both of Camden, were both arrested and charged on Thursday March 11 with first-degree felony murder and weapons offenses, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

About 2 a.m. on Feb. 4, Camden County police officers responded to the 1700 block of S. 7th Street for a ShotSpotter activation. They found Alex Fernandez, 21, of Philadelphia, suffering from a gunshot wound, Mayer and Rodriguez said.

Fernandez was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Shields and Ramos attempted to rob Fernandez and shot him during the incident, the prosecutor said.

Both men were being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility awaiting detention hearings.

