Camden Man Stabbed Dead In Broad Daylight: Police

A 47-year-old man was stabbed dead in Camden on Thursday, Dec. 16, authorities said.

Michael Lane was found with a stab wound on the 2400 block of Federal Street around 3:10 p.m., Acting Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

He was taken to Cooper Hospital and died of his injuries at approximately 4:45 p.m. The deceased male has been identified as Michael Lane, 47, of Camden.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Courtney with the CCPO Homicide Unit at 856-397-6770 or CCPD Detective Shawn Donlon at 856-655-1334.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

