Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Sites

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Camden Man Stabbed Dead In Broad Daylight: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
2400 block of Federal Street, Camden
2400 block of Federal Street, Camden Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 47-year-old man was stabbed dead in Camden on Thursday, Dec. 16, authorities said.

Michael Lane was found with a stab wound on the 2400 block of Federal Street around 3:10 p.m., Acting Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

He was taken to Cooper Hospital and died of his injuries at approximately 4:45 p.m. The deceased male has been identified as Michael Lane, 47, of Camden.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Courtney with the CCPO Homicide Unit at 856-397-6770 or CCPD Detective Shawn Donlon at 856-655-1334.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.