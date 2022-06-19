Camden Dad Killed In Shooting

A 37-year-old dad was killed in a Camden shooting over the weekend, authorities said.

Charles Copling, III was found with gunshot wounds just before midnight on the 1200 block of Decatur Street Friday, June 17, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.

Officers transported him to Cooper University Hospital, where he died at approximately 4 p.m.

Social media shows Copling had two sons: "My life," he captioned a photo of them.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Kyrus Ingalls at 609-969-9530 and Camden County Police Department Homicide Detective Matt Kreidler at 609-519-6918. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

