Camden County Man, 31, Arrested After Fatal Fentanyl Overdose

A Camden County man has been arrested for selling fentanyl to another man who died of an overdose hours later, authorities said.

Christopher Mauger, 31, of Berlin Township, has been charged with first-degree strict liability for drug-induced death, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Berlin Township Police Chief Wayne Bonfiglio.

Police were called to the 100 block of Pine Avenue in Berlin Township on Oct. 13, 2020 on a report of a man needing medical attention, Mayer and Bonfiglio said. Police found Sean Abronski, 31, of Berlin Township, unresponsive. Abronski was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The Camden County medical examiner later determined that Abronski died of acute fentanyl intoxication.

Detectives uncovered numerous text messages, on various dates between Abronski and Mauger detailing multiple instances of heroin sales, including a distribution on the night of Abronski’s death, Mayer and Bonfiglio said.

Mauger was charged on Friday and taken into custody by Berlin Township Police after being located at a vacant gas station.

“The evidence in this case made it clear that Mauger was the only person who supplied the victim with the drugs that caused his death,” Mayer said. “Our investigation revealed that Abronski was with his family from the time he arrived home from work except for a 15-minute window where he met the defendant outside, and within hours he had died of an overdose. Our sympathies are with the victim’s family and it is our hope that the charges in this case will help prevent future overdose deaths.”

Mauger was being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility where he is awaiting a detention hearing.

