Bank Robbery Suspect Sought In South Jersey

Detectives seek the public’s assistance in identifying a man who robbed a bank in Camden County.

On Saturday, July 16, at 12:42 p.m., the suspect entered the PNC Bank located at 500 Monmouth Street in Gloucester City and handed a demand note to a teller. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash then fled the scene, authorities said. No weapons were reported and no one was injured.

The suspect, shown in surveillance images, was described as a black male with a thin build, standing approximately 5’11’’ tall. He was dressed in black clothing and wore a black mask.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Michael Batista of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 856-676-8175 or Detective Keith O’Donnell of the Gloucester City Police Department at 856-456-7797. Information may also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

