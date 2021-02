Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision on Route 70 in Camden County.

Richard Sims, 54, of Cherry Hill, collided with a Chrysler PT Cruiser about 4 p.m. on Thursday and was ejected, police said.

Sims was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

The fatal came occurred in the eastbound lanes of state Route 70 near South Harvard Avenue in Cherry Hill, according to initial reports.

