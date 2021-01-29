Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, NJ

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Winter Storm Expected To Wallop Northeast With Nearly Foot Of Snow
DV Pilot Police & Fire

'All Hands' Called For Camden Iron & Metal Fire

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Gloucester City Squad 5-1
Gloucester City Squad 5-1 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Gloucester City Squad

Multiple fire companies were called to an industrial fire in Camden County, authorities said.

"All hands" were reportedly needed at Camden Iron & Works at Mechanic Street and S 2nd Street in Camden on Friday morning.

Crews were battling three separate fires, according to an initial unconfirmed report.

Gloucester City Squad 5-1 was reported to be conducting air monitoring throughout the Fairview section of the city to detect any hazardous emissions. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.