'All Hands' Called For Camden Iron & Metal Fire

Multiple fire companies were called to an industrial fire in Camden County, authorities said.

"All hands" were reportedly needed at Camden Iron & Works at Mechanic Street and S 2nd Street in Camden on Friday morning.

Crews were battling three separate fires, according to an initial unconfirmed report.

Gloucester City Squad 5-1 was reported to be conducting air monitoring throughout the Fairview section of the city to detect any hazardous emissions.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

