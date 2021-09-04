Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

7 Dead Puppies Dropped On Side Of South Jersey Highway

Cecilia Levine
Route 55 off Sherman Avenue
Route 55 off Sherman Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities in South Jersey are trying to figure out who dumped seven dead puppies on the side of a Route 55 entrance ramp.

A driver found the multi-colored dogs around 9:45 Wednesday morning on the southbound entrance ramp off Sherman Avenue in Vineland, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said.

It was not clear how the dogs died or what breed they were.

“Someone in the community is aware that an individual had a litter of puppies that suddenly disappeared,” Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. 

“We are asking the public to give us information that will lead to identification of the person responsible for discarding these puppies in this irresponsible manner.”

Tips can be sent to Officer E. Visconti of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 856-451-4449 or Officer J. Ramos of the Vineland Police Department at 856-691-4111. 

