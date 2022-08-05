Contact Us
24 Victims Displaced By Mother's Day Blaze In Camden (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Camden Fire Officers Local #2578 Facebook

Two dozen victims from nine families were displaced in an early-morning fire that swept through a Camden apartment complex early Mother's Day morning.

The three-alarm fire broke out at the Myrtle Place Apartments, made of brick but have been fitted with a wooden truss roof, local firefighters said. All residents made it out safely.

"Unfortunately, the first due fire engine (Engine 9) was closed due to a staffing policy," the fire department said. 

"As such, the first engine (Engine 11) arrived 6 minutes after dispatch. There are no injuries to firefighters or civilians reported. The fire remains under investigation."

The red cross was assisting.

