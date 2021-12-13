Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead In Camden

Joe Gomez
2100 block of Sewell Street, Camden
2100 block of Sewell Street, Camden Photo Credit: Google Maps

Camden police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy.

The boy was gunned down around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 12 in the 2100 block of Sewell Street, according to officials, the prosecutor's office said.

He was found unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound when authorities arrived.

The boy was taken to Cooper Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Lance Merrill with the CCPO’s Homicide Unit at 609-789-3766 or CCPD Det. Matthew Kreidler at 609-519-6918.

