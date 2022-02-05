Contact Us
12-Year-Old NJ Boy Found Unresponsive On School Bus Dies

Cecilia Levine
Gloucester Township police
Gloucester Township police Photo Credit: Gloucester Township PD

A 12-year-old boy died days after being found unresponsive on a school bus in Camden County, authorities said.

School officials and first responders tried reviving the boy after finding him on a bus in Gloucester Township Jan. 24, a spokesman with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

He died on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The matter remains under investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Gloucester Township Police Department

