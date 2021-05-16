1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured When Car Overturns On Atlantic City Expressway

A woman was killed in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday in Camden County.

A Honda Civic overturned on the westbound side near milepost 43.6, ejecting the woman around 4:40 p.m. in Gloucester Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a male occupant was transported to Cooper University Hospital in serious condition.

Police did not release the woman's name.

There were no additional occupants and no other vehicles involved. Cause of the crash remains under investigation.

