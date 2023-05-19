Philly Man Nabbed For DWI After Chase In South Jersey: Police

On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 7:10 pm, Gloucester Township police were alerted to a possible impaired driver operating a small red sport utility vehicle with heavy front end damage, police said.

An additional caller reported that the driver struck a vehicle on Bethany Lane, they said.

As officers were dispatched to the area, additional calls were received for the vehicle being operated recklessly.

Police said they found the vehicle near the Black Horse Pike and Lower Landing Road and a motor vehicle stop was attempted utilizing lights and sirens.

The driver, later identified as Ronald Rosen, failed to stop and struck an oncoming vehicle on the Black Horse Pike, police said.

Rosen continued to refuse to stop and traveled up Somerdale Road and into the Broadmoor neighborhood, they said.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Orchard Avenue and officers were able to safely remove Rosen from the vehicle.

Rosen is being charged with driving while intoxicated and eluding, police said.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.

No one else was injured.

The incident is still under investigation.

