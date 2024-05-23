Light Rain 70°

Philip Puche Sentenced For Murdering Nancy Kenny

A Cherry Hill man has been sentenced to 40 years in New Jersey State Prison for murdering his ex-wife, authorities said.

On April 3, 2024, Philip Puche, 76, was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and weapons offenses in connection to the death of Nancy Kenny on March 15, 2021. 

He was sentenced on May 15, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

On July 19, 2020, at approximately 10 a.m., Puche, attacked his ex-wife Nancy Kenny just as she was entering her vehicle outside of her home in Audubon Park. 

During this attack, the defendant slashed Kenny multiple times with a sharp object, causing major lacerations to both sides of her neck, along with other injuries to her body. The defendant also took Kenny’s purse during the attack. 

Kenny was rushed to Cooper University Hospital, where she received emergency surgery. Eight months later, on March 15, 2021, Kenny succumbed to the injuries she previously sustained in the attack.

