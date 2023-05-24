Philadelphia Resident Dies In Crash On Atlantic City Expressway (PHOTOS)

A vehicle heading west on the highway ran off the road, struck several trees, and overturned around 3 p.m. near milepost 33.3 in Winslow Township, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

A passenger in the vehicle, Percell Gray, died, while the driver suffered serious injuries, Marchan said.

Winslow Township firefighters posted photos of the scene to Facebook. It appears one person was airlifted.

Identification of the driver is pending. No further details were released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.