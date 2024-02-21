Pennsylvania Man Tries To Carjack Vehicle In Cherry Hill

Paul Adams of Darby, PA, was charged with carjacking and robbery, Cherry Hill police said.

Adams allegedly approached a car stopped in traffic at about 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 10 and yelled at the driver to get out, police said.

The driver pulled away as Adams tried to open the door and yank the man out of his car, police said. The driver flagged down a police officer.

Adams was found by police running through a parking lot off Brace Road.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. Tim Servis at 856-432-8831. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com.

