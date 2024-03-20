Pedestrian Seriously Injured In South Jersey Crash

On Tuesday, March 19 at about 7:20 p.m., Gloucester Township police were dispatched to College Drive and Erial Road for a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway.

The pedestrian was transported to Cooper Hospital with serious injuries, Gloucester Township police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene and was not injured, they said.

College Drive eastbound was closed for approximately two and a half hours.

Gloucester Township Police Serious Crash Investigation Team (SCIT) is actively investigating the crash.

Gloucester Township Fire District 85, Inspira EMS, and Virtua Medics assisted at the crash scene.

If anyone witnessed this crash, they are urged to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856-842-5560. To send an anonymous tip via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword "TIP GLOTWPPD" and your tip message to 888777.

