Pair Arrested In Bank Robbery In Cherry Hill: Prosecutor

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, at approximately 2:40 p.m., a man later identified as Cory Amerman, 32, of Marlton, entered the PNC Bank at 803 Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Cherry Hill Police Chief Robert Kempf.

Amerman passed a note demanding money, in which he was provided, and he then fled the bank, they said.

During the investigation, Cherry Hill Police Detectives and Camden County Police Officers were able to locate Amerman and Admir Hoornaert, 48, of Glassboro, in the area of 10 Street and Market Street in Camden City, they said.

Amerman attempted to flee, and he was apprehended.

Amerman was charged with first-degree Robbery. Amerman is currently in custody at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Hoornaert was charged with first-degree Robbery, third-degree Receiving Stolen Property, third-degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Hoornaert is currently in custody at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Manning of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 365-3246 and Detective Robert Daniello of the Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 432-8834.

