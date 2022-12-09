Police ID Victim Killed In Lindenwold Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash; Tesla, Pickup Sought

Police have identified the pedestrian killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run Camden County crash as a 53-year-old man.

Dal B. Baruwal of Somerdale was struck by a vehicle, possibly a Tesla, on the 600 block of South White Horse Pike in Lindenwold around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr.

Baruwal was treated at the scene by EMS and paramedics then taken to Jefferson-Stratford Hospital. He was pronounced deceased at approximately 6:37 p.m.

Detectives are searching for a light-colored sedan, possibly a Tesla, with front-end damage and a dark-colored pickup truck, unknown make and model.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team (CRIT) Det. Samuel Funches III at 856-397-4000 and Lindenwold Police Detective Jesus Bonilla at (856) 784-7566, extension 409. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.

