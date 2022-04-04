Contact Us
Obituaries

Mom Killed Walking Home From South Jersey Shopping Center

Jon Craig
Quetzy Rentas-Irizarry
Quetzy Rentas-Irizarry Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A mother of three was killed while walking home from the store, authorities and her family members said.

Quetzy Rentas-Irizarry, 44, had just shopped three blocks from her Bellmawr home at Brooklawn Shopping Center when she was struck by a vehicle at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, Brooklawn police said.

The Camden County community has rallied to pay for Rentas-Irizarry's funeral expenses including cremation, creating this GoFundMe page. 

Thalya Irizarry, who sponsored the fundraising campaign, wrote: "She was a great woman who was just starting to get everything she dreamed of, a great job as a phlebotomist which she graduated top of her class. she had dreams of owning her own home for her family of 5 and dog."

"She has three wonderful children that she leaves behind, with the oldest being 24 and the youngest 11," Thalya wrote. "Quetzy was loved beyond words and will leave a huge impact on everyone she interacted with."

Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign. 

