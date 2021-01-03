Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, NJ

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Obituaries

Michael Giancola Of Collingswood, 24, Found Dead At Crash Scene With Gunshot Wounds

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Michael Giancola
Michael Giancola Photo Credit: Michael Giancola Facebook photo

A 24-year-old Collingswood man was behind the wheel of his car when he was shot multiple times and killed early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Police responding to the 1800 block of South 6th Street for a ShotSpotter activation found a vehicle that had struck a pole, the driver still inside, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

The driver, Michael Giancola was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call CCPO Det. Jose Rosado at 609-422-6291 or Camden County Police Det. Edward Gonzalez at 856-757-7042. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.