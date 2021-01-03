Michael Giancola Of Collingswood, 24, Found Dead At Crash Scene With Gunshot Wounds

A 24-year-old Collingswood man was behind the wheel of his car when he was shot multiple times and killed early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Police responding to the 1800 block of South 6th Street for a ShotSpotter activation found a vehicle that had struck a pole, the driver still inside, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

The driver, Michael Giancola was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call CCPO Det. Jose Rosado at 609-422-6291 or Camden County Police Det. Edward Gonzalez at 856-757-7042. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

