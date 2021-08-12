'Dedicated' Healthcare Worker, Camden County Native Takia Berry Dies, 31

Camden County native Takia Berry died on Aug. 1 at the age of 31.

Born in Camden, Berry graduated from Camden County Technical Schools -- Pennsauken Campus, also known as Pennsauken Tech, in 2008, according to her obituary.

Berry was a dedicated health care worker, business owner of an online boutique called Thrif “Tee” Comeback, and even created a women’s empowerment group called “Restoring Queens," her obit says.

Above all, Berry loved to spend with her family, especially her 5-year-old son, Jaylin.

She is preceded in death by her mother Cassandra Ingram, her aunts Lakia and Lawanda Strickland, her uncle Stewart Berry, and her grandma Barbara Strickland.

Takia is survived by her son Jaylin Berry, her brothers and sisters Raymond and Jendaya Heredia, Nyasia and Christopher Ingram, and Shareef Graddy. Along with her father Mitchell Berry and stepdad Christopher Ingram Sr. Her aunts Melanie and Pamela Strickland and Stephanie Berry. Best friends Shamia, Shanika, and India. As well as many friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Aug. 6 at The Family Church in Voorhees, NJ.

Click here for the full obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.