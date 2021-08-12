Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Obituaries

'Dedicated' Healthcare Worker, Camden County Native Takia Berry Dies, 31

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Takia Berry
Takia Berry Photo Credit: Takia Berry/Facebook

Camden County native Takia Berry died on Aug. 1 at the age of 31.

Born in Camden, Berry graduated from Camden County Technical Schools -- Pennsauken Campus, also known as Pennsauken Tech, in 2008, according to her obituary.

Berry was a dedicated health care worker, business owner of an online boutique called Thrif “Tee” Comeback, and even created a women’s empowerment group called “Restoring Queens," her obit says.

Above all, Berry loved to spend with her family, especially her 5-year-old son, Jaylin.

She is preceded in death by her mother Cassandra Ingram, her aunts Lakia and Lawanda Strickland, her uncle Stewart Berry, and her grandma Barbara Strickland.

Takia is survived by her son Jaylin Berry, her brothers and sisters Raymond and Jendaya Heredia, Nyasia and Christopher Ingram, and Shareef Graddy. Along with her father Mitchell Berry and stepdad Christopher Ingram Sr. Her aunts Melanie and Pamela Strickland and Stephanie Berry. Best friends Shamia, Shanika, and India. As well as many friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews. 

Funeral services were held on Aug. 6 at The Family Church in Voorhees, NJ.

Click here for the full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.