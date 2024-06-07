Nypd Officer Charged In South Jersey Road Rage Shooting: Prosecutor

Hieu Tran, 27, of Yonkers, NY, was charged on Thursday, June 6 with first-degree attempted murder and other charges for the shooting of a 30-year-old Voorhees Township man.

On Friday, May 17, at approximately 11 p.m., officers from the Voorhees Township Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Route 73 and Cooper Road. Police found one of the drivers was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cooper University Hospital, where he remains in treatment.

During the investigation, detectives utilized surveillance video, cell phone records, and ballistics evidence to identify Tran as the individual responsible for shooting the victim during an apparent road rage incident, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Ballistics evidence collected from the scene was ultimately linked to Tran’s department-issued firearm, the prosecutor said.

Tran was taken into custody on Thursday at the New York City Police Department. He was being held in New York pending extradition to New Jersey.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cody Skinner of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 580-6053 and Detective John Loberto of the Voorhees Township Police Department at (856) 428-5400.

