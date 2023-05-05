NJ Bank Robber Captured Clearly On Surveillance Cameras

The Asian male robbed the Fulton Bank on Kings Highway North in Cherry Hill around 12:50 p.m. Friday, May 5, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C, MacAulay said.

MacAulay did not detail the incident and said only that he was wearing a red flannel shirt, dark color pants, and a tan hat, and was driving a dark color SUV with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Michael Manning of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 365-3246 or Cherry Hill Police Detective Craig Jones at (856) 432-8825. Tips can also be submitted to CAMDEN.TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.