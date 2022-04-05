Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Sites

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Abuser Admits Killing Ex-GF, Abducting Son In High-Profile NJ Amber Alert Case
News

Woman, Pet Bitten In South Jersey Dog Attack: Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Waterford Township police
Waterford Township police Photo Credit: Jon Craig

Police in Camden County reported a dog attack involving several dogs.

On Monday, April 4, a resident of Waterford Township was walking her dog, an Australian cattle dog, near Gardens and Camila avenues where another resident was also walking her two dogs, Waterford police said.

The two dogs broke free from their unidentified owner and began to attack the other woman’s dog, police said.

The dog, as well as the owner, suffered several injuries from being bit, they said.

One dog was black in color and the other dog was a smaller mixed dog.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Central Communications at 856-783-4900.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.