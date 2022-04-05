Woman, Pet Bitten In South Jersey Dog Attack: Police

Police in Camden County reported a dog attack involving several dogs.

On Monday, April 4, a resident of Waterford Township was walking her dog, an Australian cattle dog, near Gardens and Camila avenues where another resident was also walking her two dogs, Waterford police said.

The two dogs broke free from their unidentified owner and began to attack the other woman’s dog, police said.

The dog, as well as the owner, suffered several injuries from being bit, they said.

One dog was black in color and the other dog was a smaller mixed dog.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Central Communications at 856-783-4900.

