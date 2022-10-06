Woman Charged In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old Camden woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Pennsauken woman, authorities said.

Iyonna Flowers, 28, of Camden, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force on Sept. 28, 2022, and charged with felony murder in the death of 62-year-old Darlene Randall in Pennsauken, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Philip Olivo.

On Jan. 9, Pennsauken Police officers responded to the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue at 1:52 a.m. for a home invasion. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She succumbed to her injuries a short time later at Cooper University Hospital.

Flowers was being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

