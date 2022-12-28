Contact Us
WINNERS: NJ Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K+

Jon Craig
Rick's Farm
Rick's Farm Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

There were three Mega Millions players with winning tickets in New Jersey on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to state Lottery officials.

One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $20,000. 

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Hudson County ($20,000): Lotto.com, 111 Town Square Place, Jersey City;
  • Camden County ($10,000): Ricks Farm, 428 N. Warwick Rd., Somerdale; and;
  • Ocean County ($10,000): News Plus, 620 Mule Rd., Toms River.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, Dec. 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The Jackpot rolls to $640 million for the Friday, Dec. 30 drawing.

