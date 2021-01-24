Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
WINNERS: 10 Lottery Tickets, $10K Each Sold Across New Jersey

Cecilia Levine
7-Eleven in Woodland Park.
Photo Credit: Google Maps

Ten Mega Millions lottery tickets good for $10,000 each were sold across New Jersey.

The third-tier prizewinning tickets from the Friday, Jan. 22 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the gold ball winning $10,000. 

A ticket good for $1 million was sold in Ocean County.

The third-tier prizewinning tickets were purchased from the following locations:

  • Bergen County: Krauszer’s Food Store, 403 Midland Ave., Garfield;
  • Burlington County: Wawa #8423, 76 Springside Rd., Westampton;
  • Mercer County: 7-Eleven #27391, 1517 Pennington Ave., Ewing;
  • Mercer County: Pennington Luk Oil LLC, 2558 Pennington Rd., Pennington;
  • Middlesex County: Park Deli, 80 Raritan Ave., Highland Park;
  • Monmouth County: Little Silver Family Pharmacy, 10 Church St., Little Silver;
  • Morris County: Krauszer’s Food Store, 95 West Main St., Chester;
  • Passaic County: 7-Eleven #11463, 356 Rifle Camp Rd., Woodland Park;
  • Sussex County: 7-Eleven #37251, 63 Water St., Newton; and,
  • Warren County: Mini Mart, 1312 US Highway 22 East, Phillipsburg.

The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were 04, 26, 42, 50, and 60. The Gold Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

