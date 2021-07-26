Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
News

WINNER: Powerball Ticket Good For $1 Million Sold In Camden County

Valerie Musson
Vicky’s Discount Liquors, located at 6220 Route 130 North and Drexel in Pennsauken
Vicky’s Discount Liquors, located at 6220 Route 130 North and Drexel in Pennsauken Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A winning Powerball ticket good for $1 million was sold in Camden County.

The second-tier prizewinning ticket was sold at Vicky’s Discount Liquors, located at 6220 Route 130 North and Drexel in Pennsauken.

The numbers from Saturday's Powerball drawing were: 01, 04, 11, 59, and 67. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Multiplier number was 02. 

More than 28,000 New Jersey players took home an estimated $146,844 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $186 million, and the next drawing will be held Wednesday, July 28 at 10:59 p.m.

