WINNER: Powerball Ticket Good For $1 Million Sold In Camden County

A winning Powerball ticket good for $1 million was sold in Camden County.

The second-tier prizewinning ticket was sold at Vicky’s Discount Liquors, located at 6220 Route 130 North and Drexel in Pennsauken.

The numbers from Saturday's Powerball drawing were: 01, 04, 11, 59, and 67. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Multiplier number was 02.

More than 28,000 New Jersey players took home an estimated $146,844 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $186 million, and the next drawing will be held Wednesday, July 28 at 10:59 p.m.

