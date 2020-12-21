WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $153.5K Sold In Camden

There is a lucky Jersey Cash 5 player in Camden County, state Lottery officials said.

One ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $153,509 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Friday, drawing.

The winning numbers were: 01, 16, 17, 34, and 37 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

That ticket was sold at One Stop Shoppe, 802 Turnersville Road in Pine Hill.

