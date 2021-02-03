VIDEO: Armed Robbers Shown Breaking Into South Jersey Home

Major Crimes detectives seek the public’s help identifying two men captured on camera during an armed robbery at a Gloucester City home on Sunday, authorities said.

Police responded to a home on the 300 block of Market St. in Gloucester City on a report of a home invasion and armed robbery, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Gloucester City Police Chief Brian Morrell.

The victims told detectives that two masked men entered the residence around 2:15 a.m. with guns pointed and demanded money and jewelry, Mayer and Morrell said.

The victims turned over surveillance video that captured the incident. In the video, the two men enter while pointing weapons and force two victims to the ground.

The robbers then walk one of the victims upstairs before coming back downstairs to unlock a display cabinet containing jewelry. The two unknown men leave with jewelry, a cell phone, and cash. No one was injured during the incident, authorities said.

One of the men involved has a large beard and was wearing a distinctive hoodie with a wolf on the back. The other man was carrying a backpack with a distinctive style.

Detectives ask anyone who might recognize either of the two men involved to ontact CCPO Det. Mike Batista at 856-676-8175 or Gloucester City Police Det. Joseph Hopkins at 856-456-0404. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org

