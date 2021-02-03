Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Philadelphia Men Charged In 5-Car Bridge Crash That Killed Camden Man, 35
News

VIDEO: Armed Robbers Shown Breaking Into South Jersey Home

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
SEEN THEM? Major Crimes detectives seek the public’s help identifying two men captured on camera during an armed robbery at a Gloucester City home on Feb. 28,
SEEN THEM? Major Crimes detectives seek the public’s help identifying two men captured on camera during an armed robbery at a Gloucester City home on Feb. 28, Video Credit: ccpomedia
Still images of armed robbers in a Gloucester City home on Sunday. Photo Credit: Camden County Prosecutor's Office

Major Crimes detectives seek the public’s help identifying two men captured on camera during an armed robbery at a Gloucester City home on Sunday, authorities said.

Police responded to a home on the 300 block of Market St. in Gloucester City on a report of a home invasion and armed robbery, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Gloucester City Police Chief Brian Morrell.

The victims told detectives that two masked men entered the residence around 2:15 a.m. with guns pointed and demanded money and jewelry, Mayer and Morrell said.

The victims turned over surveillance video that captured the incident. In the video, the two men enter while pointing weapons and force two victims to the ground. 

The robbers then walk one of the victims upstairs before coming back downstairs to unlock a display cabinet containing jewelry. The two unknown men leave with jewelry, a cell phone, and cash. No one was injured during the incident, authorities said.

One of the men involved has a large beard and was wearing a distinctive hoodie with a wolf on the back. The other man was carrying a backpack with a distinctive style.

Detectives ask anyone who might recognize either of the two men involved to ontact CCPO Det. Mike Batista at 856-676-8175 or Gloucester City Police Det. Joseph Hopkins at 856-456-0404. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.