US Marshals Arrest South Jersey Man In Shooting: Prosecutor

A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses in connection with a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said.

U.S. Marshals arrested Brendan Blake of Lindenwold on Monday, Dec. 12, at about 6:45 p.m., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr.

On Nov. 30, at approximately 11 a.m., detectives of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office were advised that a 37-year-old male shooting victim was located in Berlin Township.

Upon further investigation by the CCPO Major Crimes Unit, Berlin Twp. Police Department and Lindenwold Police Department, it was determined that the male shooting victim was shot in Lindenwold.

Blake was being held in the Camden County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.