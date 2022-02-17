US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Fatal Camden Shopping Center Shooting: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old fugitive has been arrested by US Marshals in connection with a fatal shooting at a Camden shopping center, authorities said.

Shakeem Cook, of Camden, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at approximately 10:40 p.m., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and related weapons offenses in the death of 31-year-old Kadeem McBride of Sicklerville, they said.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, at approximately 3:54 p.m., Camden police responded to the 2700 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation which led to the victim being found in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead several hours later at Cooper Hospital.

Cook was processed and was being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

