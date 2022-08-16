Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Sites

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Arrest Quickly Made After Woman, 52, Is Kidnapped, Robbed At Knifepoint On NJ Street
News

Town Hall Meeting Set For Mysterious Odor That Stank Up South Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Gloiucester County Office of Emergency Management
Gloiucester County Office of Emergency Management Photo Credit: Gloucester County OEM

A town hall meeting is planned, in-person and via Zoom, on Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, in East Greenwich, Gloucester County to discuss last week's rotten egg odor caused by a chemical leak.

The odor was first reported on Wednesday, Aug.. 10. It spread to several adjoining counties and across the Delaware River.

The Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said that the widespread odor was coming from the Truck Stop in East Greenwich from a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of Mercaptan that was venting. 

The East Greenwich meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 159 Democrat Road in Mickleton. Click here for more details. 

Representatives from TransChem, Toxicologists from the Center for Toxicology and Environment Health (CTEH), NJ DEP, Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management & HazMat, Gloucester County Board of Health and the East Greenwich Township Fire Department will be present to address questions and concerns regarding this incident. Topics to be discussed include, but are not limited to, the following: health concerns, housekeeping issues, domestic and farm animal care, and air monitoring.

In order to facilitate the conversation, questions will be accepted in advance to present to the team of professionals. Emails can be sent by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 to EGtownhall@eastgreenwichnj.com 

For Filing Insurance Claims call 855-476-7817

To speak with a Board Certified Toxicologist or for any other environmental concerns call 856-807-5388 Both numbers are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

TransChem will also be setting up an Informational Center in the Berkley Square parking lot, 141 Berkley Road, Clarksboro beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 16 to take in-person questions and to file claims.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://krsd-org.zoom.us/j/82063940883?pwd=NXgyalpHcGsrNm5kTUVsOWpPalN0Zz09

Passcode: 731532

On Friday, Aug. 12, the OEM was distributing flyers on how to best cope with the fumes. "We are working as fast and safely as possible to solve this problem, but it can take up to a few days," the county agency said.

The smell drifted into Camden, Salem and Cumberland counties as well as across the Delaware River into Philadelphia.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.