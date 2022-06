Hazardous materials crews were investigating a suspicious package in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The incident was reported before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 on Rondon Avenue in Berlin, initial reports said.

The package contained a white substance, according to a report.

No other details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.