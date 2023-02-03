Suspect Arrested With Handgun After Fight In Winslow Township

A fight led to the arrest of a 25-year-old South Jersey man on weapons charges, authorities said.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, at approximately 10:15 a.m., the Winslow Township Police Department's Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Unit were dispatched to Dunham Loop in the Berlin section of Winslow Township for reports of an altercation with shots fired.

A preliminary investigation led to the 40th block of Dunham Loop where a shell casing was located on the sidewalk. The shooter retreated inside the home. The suspect was identified as Curtis Moseley of Winslow Township.

Operations were quickly set up with the Camden County Central Communications, Virtua Paramedics and Winslow Township EMS. The Camden County Sheriff's Department Emergency Response Team ensured the residence was safe. With assistance from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, a search warrant was executed and a 9mm Glock handgun was recovered. The Gloucester County Sheriff's Department K-9 Unit and the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Crime Scene Unit assisted with the crime scene.

Moseley was charged with aggravated assault and weapons charges, WInslow police said.

"A tremendous team effort by all agencies kept our community safe," said Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.

Moseley was being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.