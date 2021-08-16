Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice
Breaking News: Married State Police Couple Who Lied About Jersey Shore Bar Brawl Lose Their Jobs
State Trooper, K-9 Allegedly Hurt After Pursuit, Stabbing Along NJ Turnpike

New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

The New Jersey Turnpike was closed in both directions on Monday afternoon after a trooper and his canine were reportedly injured, reports said.

An unconfirmed report, about 3:25 p.m, said that a trooper was injured and his K-9 was allegedly stabbed to the face on turnpike, northbound, in Camden County.

A spokesman for the State Police could not immediately confirm or comment on the reports.

No other details, including the severity of injuries, were available.

The NJ trooper reportedly pursued a vehicle before the alleged assaults near Exit 3 in Runnemede, reports said.

This is a developing news story

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

