State Police ID Man Killed In South Jersey Multi-Vehicle Crash

New Jersey State Police have identified the victim of a fatal overnight crash in Camden County.

Marco Trunk, 59, of Deptford, was killed in the crash shortly before midnight Tuesday in Gloucester Township, State Police said.

State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at 11:53 p.m. on State Highway 42 northbound at milepost 9, according to Trooper Bradi Slota.

Route 42 northbound was closed during an investigation, initial reports said.

