South Jersey Prosecutor Warns Of COVID-19 Vaccine Scams

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, according to a South Jersey prosecutor who says fake coronavirus promises already are surfacing.

Now that COVID-19 vaccines have been approved and are starting to be administered in New Jersey and worldwide, the Camden County Prosecutors Office is warning people about potential vaccine scams.

“A lot of people, especially those in high-risk groups, are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel with the news of an approved vaccine, and that excitement could make them susceptible to scams,” said Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer. “We know many families want their loved ones to get the vaccine as soon as possible, but please make sure to the take the necessary steps to ensure what you’re signing up for is legitimate.”

Some of the scams already being recorded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General are payment schemes to allegedly boost a person’s place in line for the vaccine, telemarketer calls, Medicare fraud, and identity theft.

Detectives said government agencies will not call you to ask for money to secure your spot, ask for personal identifying information, or offer vaccines by going door-to-door.

Currently there are a limited number of vaccines available that are being distributed to healthcare facilities, hospitals, and nursing homes. For questions about the vaccine and its availability, contact your doctor or local health department.

For more information on vaccine scams, click here: aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/info-2020/coronavirus-vaccine-scams.html

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.