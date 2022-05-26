Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice
News

South Jersey Motorist Seriously Hurt By Flying Dump Truck Tire: State Police

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A motorist in South Jersey was seriously hurt when an errant dump truck tire went sailing into their car, authorities said.,

New Jersey State Troopers responded to the crash on Route 42 northbound at milepost 13.2 in Runnemede, Camden County, at 2:04 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Kenworth dump truck was traveling northbound on Route 42. A Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on Route 42, and a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling southbound on Roiute 42. 

The right rear tandem tires or the dump truck separated from the vehicle, State Police said.

After the tires separated from the vehicle, the tandem tires impacted the Ford. After impacting the Ford, one of the tandem tires traversed the northbound lanes, and entered the southbound lanes of Route 42, police said.

The Nissan was struck by the tandem tire.

The driver of the Nissan sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash and was transported to an area hospital, State Police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

