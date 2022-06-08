South Jersey Man Sentenced In Death Of Girlfriend's 2-Year-Old Son: Prosecutor

A 30-year-old man from Camden County has been sentenced to 16 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son, authorities said.

Zachary Tricoche of Pennsauken was sentenced on Tuesday, June 7, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Pennsauken Police Acting Chief Phil Olivo.

On Nov. 18, 2021, Tricoche pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter for recklessly causing the death of the two-year-old in August 2016, MacAuley and Olivo said.

Tricoche was the boyfriend of the victim’s mother at the time of the offense, they said.

During his plea, Tricoche admitted to striking the 2-year-old victim in the stomach which caused internal bleeding that ultimately resulted the victim’s death, they said.

On Aug. 20, 2016 at approximately 11:28 p.m. Pennsauken Police responded to the 5900 block of Mansion Boulevard in reference to an unresponsive child. Officers and Emergency Medical Personnel arrived and quickly transported the 2-year-old boy to Cooper University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The boy was pronounced dead at 12:08 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2016.

The investigation conducted by Lieutenant Frank Simpson of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Detective John Kelly of the Pennsauken Police Department led to the arrest of Tricoche.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.